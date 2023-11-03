Trail tells story of a confident, changing city

A TRIP around the open gardens of the Bathurst Spring Spectacular last weekend was a window into the diversity, creativity and ingenuity of this region.
The annual event is, on the surface, an opportunity to peek behind the picket fences and swinging side gates of 10 Bathurst town and district blocks or properties.
But in setting a trail that winds through the urban area and villages, the weekend also gives a yearly glimpse at how our city is growing and changing and the entrepreneurial, innovative people who live here.
At 3 Veg Farm on Bant Street, for instance, this year's Spring Spectacular followers saw how owner Cathie Hale is transforming a former industrial site by the railway line into a place of fresh produce and a haven for native fauna.
Not far away, at Bishop's Court Estate, on an elevated position near Stannies, Bathurst's historical charm was on display - as well as the city's ability to offer pockets of hear-a-pin-drop tranquillity amid our big, bustling urban centre of more than 40,000.
Gardens at Perthville showed the quiet rural lifestyle that is still available within a short trip of Bathurst city (and the drive to one of the gardens, past the Brian Booth Oval, was a reminder of this area's ability to produce sporting champions).
A garden at O'Connell, meanwhile, was not far from that village's reopened, renovated hotel - part of a recent wave of investments in hospitality venues that includes Reckless Brewing, the 1880 and the Rockley Pub.
Driving to the Eglinton garden on the Spectacular trail showed how Bathurst's north-west fringe is changing as new houses spread across paddocks, while the garden at St Anthony's Creek, at Glanmire, was a reflection of the creative cohort that keeps our city on the map in ways that not all of us might realise.
Life in this garden - including the droughts, flooding rains and fearsome frosts - has been chronicled by its owner Fiona Ogilvie in her decades-long column in agricultural newspaper The Land.
Through it all, the Spring Spectacular's happy, helpful volunteers selling tickets or offering advice at each of the garden entries were an advertisement for this city's community spirit and sense of fun.
Those who bought a ticket and took the trip last weekend were signing up to see a string of gardens.
Along the way, though, they got a bonus: a tour of a growing, changing city at ease with itself and its important place in this region.
