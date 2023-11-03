Western Advocate

Trail tells story of a confident, changing city

November 3 2023 - 11:59am
A TRIP around the open gardens of the Bathurst Spring Spectacular last weekend was a window into the diversity, creativity and ingenuity of this region.

