GREAT Western Highway favourite the Lolly Bug is thriving six months after it reopened following a terrible run of luck.
"I kept expecting it to drop off. We were really, really busy because we'd just reopened, but it's continued."
The store at Hartley, near Lithgow, was lost to fire after a lightning strike in January 2022.
There was then a setback in the reopening of the business due to a realignment of the Great Western Highway.
Now, however, Ms Tofler said she is able to put the ordeal of losing the original building behind her as she focuses on the future.
"It feels like it never happened, really. It's [the new building] got a lot of familiarity about it. We've got coloured shelves. Even the front of the building isn't that different," she said.
"There's still people coming, driving along the highway, who don't know about the fire. They just come in and say 'oh, it's been renovated'."
There are more treats in the Lolly Bug than a person could ever need, but Ms Tofler said there are some fan favourites.
"The freeze-dried range is going crazy because if it's on TikTok, it's going to go crazy, of course," she said.
"Freeze-dried, which is a new concept, came from America over the last couple of years. They go like crazy.
"And, of course, our own homemade fudge."
Ms Tofler said she is grateful for the way the business has been embraced.
"I'd like to thank the local community; we truly appreciate their support," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.