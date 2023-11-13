DID you know that social isolation can increase the risk of death for elderly people, even more so than smoking and obesity?
So, it's no wonder why HammondCare, an independent charity specialising in dementia, palliative care and rehabilitation, is calling for volunteers to help people across the Central West.
HammondCare At Home is searching for enthusiastic and caring individuals to sit, and spend some time with like-minded elderly people in the community who are at risk of chronic loneliness.
And this is exactly what Kyla McCarthy does for her client Marcia Todd.
After Mrs Todd's husband was moved into an assisted living facility, Marcia was left all alone in her family home, until Ms McCarthy stepped in, in March this year.
Sine then, Ms McCarthy has spent one hour a week at home with Mrs Todd, laughing, and catching up on the last seven days of their lives, and the life of Bathurst and beyond.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Marcia is really restricted to staying home, so we chat. We just sit for an hour and we chat about what we've been doing or what's going on in town. Just anything and everything," Ms McCarthy said.
And it's this time that Ms McCarthy finds to be extremely rewarding.
After previously volunteering in animal welfare, Ms McCarthy was looking for a change, and knew she would enjoy the self-satisfaction that comes with helping others.
"Just the feeling of satisfaction and self-esteem because you know you've made that commitment to visit someone once a week ... and enjoying yourself and helping that person with their week," she said.
"I find it really rewarding and fulfilling because it makes me feel really good about myself as a person."
It's also Ms McCarthy's way of trying to ensure that she gives back to the community, in the hopes that maybe, if she ever needed it, the community would give back to her.
"Who can predict the future? Am I going to be in a situation one day where I would appreciate someone popping their head in just to say hello?" she said.
And having someone pop their head in each week is something that Mrs Todd said she really enjoys.
"It means a lot to me, really it does," she said.
"It's nice for somebody to just pop in and say hello."
HammondCare aims to match volunteers to clients with mutual interests, and only asks for a minimum of one-hour of time each week from volunteers, though people can give as much time as they choose.
These one-hour sessions can be either in person, or over the phone, all to ensure that elderly people continue to develop sustainable relationships, find a sense of belonging to the community, and help to prevent chronic loneliness.
Those looking to volunteer are encouraged to call 1800 79 33 99, visit the HammondCare website, or email volunteer@hammond.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.