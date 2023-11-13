Western Advocate
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

HammondCare calling for volunteers to combat chronic loneliness in Central West

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DID you know that social isolation can increase the risk of death for elderly people, even more so than smoking and obesity?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.