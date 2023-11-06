THERE were plenty of smiling faces at Bathurst Golf Club on Friday, November 3 as people prepared to tee off for Vivability.
The disability support organisation held the charity golf day as a way to raise money for a new initiative, The Big Lunch.
Each Thursday, Café Viva puts on a free community lunch, which continues to grow in popularity since it started in October, 2023.
It's a way for people to get a tasty lunch during tough economic times, while also giving them an opportunity to socialise and network.
For the café staff, who are primarily people with disabilities, they get to hone their catering and customer service skills.
It was always hoped that Café Viva could one day offer a free lunch to the community, but it's an expensive exercise.
Vivability estimates it will cost about $40,000 per year to run the initiative, which was why the charity golf day was devised.
They received great support, with more than 70 players signed up for the four-person ambrose event, and there were plenty of auctions and raffles to raise more money on the day.
It's hoped the charity golf day will become an annual event.
