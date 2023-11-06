Western Advocate
Photos from Vivability's charity golf day, supporting The Big Lunch

Updated November 7 2023 - 11:55am, first published 10:30am
THERE were plenty of smiling faces at Bathurst Golf Club on Friday, November 3 as people prepared to tee off for Vivability.

