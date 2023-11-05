SO, you've picked up a book or two - or maybe 12 - from the Lifeline Central West Christmas Book Fair. Now what happens?
Well, while you're sitting down reading your latest find, or wrapping one up to give as a gift, Lifeline Central West is putting the money raised towards assisting those still suffering from drought, floods and fires.
Chief executive officer of the mental health support organisation, Stephanie Robinson, said staff continue to go to affected communities to lend a hand.
"We on the ground doing our community-based work are stretched more than ever in history," she said.
"For the cost of us getting out to those places, with all the increases in fuel, it'll go to really helping us still be able to do that despite the challenges of increased costs in being able to deliver that service."
Money will also be directed towards training more volunteers to be on the phones and training people to join the community recovery teams.
The book fairs organised by Lifeline play an important role in making all of that work possible.
It held its latest one, which was Christmas themed, from November 2 to 5, 2023 at Bathurst Showground.
The book fair surpassed the fundraising goal of $50,000 on Saturday, November 4, and the total was only continuing to rise the next day as people embraced the last opportunity to score a book bargain.
The final total will become clear over the coming days, but already Lifeline Central West is celebrating what is thought to have been one of the biggest book fairs yet.
"I'd say it's probably the biggest one ever," Ms Robinson said.
"Our incredible volunteers have worked very hard to make it all go absolutely seamlessly.
"I think we hit the $50,000 mark [on Saturday], which was what our goal was, and then the guys that have been doing this for a long time said it's the busiest Sunday ever.
"... It couldn't have been better really."
When asked what could have led to the success, she theorised it was the extra effort put into online marketing through Lifeline Central West's reels on social media.
The short videos showed people all the different ways they could use books they purchased at the fair, including making book bundles for gifts and creating advent calendars.
Visits from Santa at the book fair were also a drawcard for families.
