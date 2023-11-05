Western Advocate
Carp Blitz returns in 2023 to remove dozens of pests from the rivers

Rachel Chamberlain
November 5 2023 - 6:00pm
AFTER a years-long hiatus due to drought, floods and a pandemic, the Carp Blitz returned with a bang on Sunday, November 5.

