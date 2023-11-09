THE EGLINTON District Football Club celebrated the end of the 2023 season in style, with a presentation evening held at The 1880 Hotel on Friday, November 3.
Approximately 150 people attended the event, which was held for senior players.
But, there were some junior representatives there too, who were all in the running to take home the title of Junior Player of the Year, and Junior Club Person of the Year, in the awards section of the evening.
There were also awards given out for Senior Club Member, Best Male Senior Player and Best Female Senior Player, as well as Best Junior and Senior Coach.
And for the first time in the club's known history, four Life Members were awarded.
Following the formal presentation, club members continued the celebrations by dancing up a storm on the floor of The 1880.
