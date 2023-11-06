IT'S a massive sea change for a 17-year-old to move five and half hours from home.
But Sarah Morley has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, in a chance to make her dream a reality.
The youngster has moved from Cobar to Bathurst, to be closer to Sydney, in order to achieve her dream of playing in the NRLW.
She's currently in the summer train-on squad with St George Dragon's Tarsha Gale Cup team, hoping to make the final team when it's named around Christmas.
"I've been down on Wednesday and Saturday and it's been really good," she said.
"The standard is really high and I'm just really keen to get picked and play the season with them.
"It's going to be really good exposure and I could get asked to play up with Harvey Norman [first grade] girls.
"It's such a good pathway and it's so good they're getting the girls pathway just as strong as the boys."
She'll play in a trial match with St George on Saturday, December 9,
Morley also plays her rugby league locally, for the Panorama Platypi under 18s team in the Western Women's Rugby League.
She has scored five tries and scored 38 points in the competition so far, her tally of points the second best overall.
"It's been really good," she said of her time with Platypi.
"The club is really nice and it's a really good community to be part of.
"We've been playing really well against all the other teams and we've come together as a team towards the end of the season.
"From our first game to our last, we've improved so much. They're a great bunch of girls to play with."
And if she was to make the final cut for St George's Tarsha Gale Cup team, it would mean the world.
"It would be really good," she said.
"I come from Cobar, which is way out but I've moved to Bathurst for St George.
"Just to prove that us country girls can do it, it would be such a big achievement for me."
