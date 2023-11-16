JOHN McClelland had earned his rest as he took a seat at Raglan Public School recently.
The day before, he'd been part of a group of riders who had cycled from Orange to Bathurst - and had finished off with a quick jaunt around the city's most distinctive feature.
"I know why there is a 'Mount' in Mount Panorama," he laughed.
"That was a tough way to finish, but very, very enjoyable."
Mr McClelland was one of the more than 150 employees of the Commonwealth Bank who took part in the Can 4 Cancer three-day charity ride from Orange to the Sydney CBD, stopping at various schools along the way.
The tour, which is in its ninth year, aims to raise money to go towards funding cancer research, support and prevention projects as well as to spread a message about good health.
While Can 4 Cancer participants spoke to the Raglan Public students about being fit, being healthy and being happy, Mr McClelland was steeling himself for the next leg of the ride to Lithgow and then up into the Blue Mountains.
"We all pedal and follow the tyre in front, and lo and behold, before you know it, you're at the finish line," he said.
But was he feeling nervous about trying to conquer the Blue Mountains by bike?
"Terrified," he said.
Mr McClelland - the executive sponsor, Can 4 Cancer, Commonwealth Bank - said he had been with the bank's program for about seven years.
"In that time, we've grown from doing one ride per year to now we do a 21km walk and 10km walk in each capital city - Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth," he said.
"We also do a 50km run in Sydney and you can either do that by yourself or you can do it in teams.
"And then we do the two rides. We do a NSW ride and we do a Victorian ride and they're typically either two-day rides or three-day rides.
"In this year's programs, 7000 staff have participated.
"We've raised just around the $2.3 million mark. If everything goes to plan, we should have raised $20 million by next year on our 10-year anniversary."
Can 4 Cancer (which is held in partnership with the Tour De Cure cancer research charity) presented $10,000 to Bathurst Community Transport as the riders stayed in the city.
"It's very different than giving the $200,000 to the [cancer] research guys, which is absolutely fantastic as well, but we totally understand just how much local communities need and it's good to be able to fill in a little bit of a gap in some ways so a local community can do just that little bit more or that little bit better," Mr McClelland said.
The riders received a heroes' farewell as they left Raglan Public, the students gathering along the school fence to cheer and clap.
Before they left, they were presented with the proceeds of a dress-up fundraising day at the school the previous week.
BATHURST Community Transport chief executive officer Kathryn Akre said her organisation was very appreciative of the $10,000 that was received from the ride.
"It's [the donation] for the Radiation Bus operating costs," she said.
"The Radiation Bus goes to Orange five days a week, 52 weeks of the year, taking patients up to receive radiation treatment.
"The bus receives no government funding, so we are very grateful for donations from all community groups.
"Usually it's our local community, so it's lovely to be involved in something as big as Tour De Cure."
Ms Akre said the riders "are incredible people riding an incredibly long way and we're so very grateful".
