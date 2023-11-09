DOUBLE the funds raised from the 2022 event, and triple the amount of times one fridge was sold - that was the result of the 2023 Panorama Cup.
Now, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, and those in attendance at the Thoroughbred Racing meet, an astonishing $28,538.10 has been donated to Daffodil Cottage.
The Panorama Cup was held on September 24, as one of the of the biggest events for NSW Racing, and with the addition of a VIP marquee this year, it was hoped that the event would surpass the $10,000 total raised in 2022.
It was. The total funds raised in 2023 more-than doubled last year's tally.
Director of Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing, and Elders Emms Mooney, Patrick Bird said the result was all thanks to the generosity of the Bathurst community, and in particular, two fridges.
"Mostly we doubled our money this year because of the generous donations we got," Mr Bird said.
"We had an auction last year but this year we probably doubled the donations that we had to auction and we had a very generous crowd."
Two of these auction items were car fridges that were donated by AgriWest Bathurst.
These fridges were bought, and then re-donated to the auction to be purchased again and again.
"We sold two fridges six times, which is really generous, so they were just outright donations really," Mr Bird said.
Mr Bird believes that this generosity was all because of the knowledge that Daffodil Cottage was on the receiving end of these donations.
"Because Daffodil Cottage is such an iconic institution in Bathurst that touches so many lives ... people want to dig deep," he said.
"I think that's why it resonates so well with the local community, because it is such an important and necessary and helpful place."
And, according to nurse unit manager of cancer services at Daffodil Cottage Mooreen Macleay, the donation from the Panorama Cup will go directly towards the care of patients.
"It's a massive amount of money and extraordinarily more than last year," she said.
"This goes directly towards providing equipment and things that patients require, like skin conditioners, hair conditioners and packs that help them through their treatment."
These items are generally used to provide assistance with any side-effects that people may develop as a result of their treatment.
This money also goes towards the purchasing of any home-aids, to ensure patient comfort during what can be the most difficult periods of their life.
"It's to increase their comfort and their quality of life," Mrs Macleay said.
Another way in which the comfort of patients is increased, is by knowing the community is constantly there to support their needs.
This is especially true, as Mrs Macleay said that Daffodil Cottage is the only health service in NSW that provides equipment to patients free of charge.
"That is 100 per cent due to the generosity of the community," she said,
"They know that there is a community out there supporting them, and we can demonstrate that the community is actually behind them through all these donations."
Both Mrs Macleay and Mr Bird said they were extremely thankful to all of the sponsors, and generous attendees for their role in raising such a large sum of money from the event.
