WITH just one week left in the regular season, Western Women's Rugby League newcomer Lachlan is on the verge of history.
Since joining ahead of the 2023 season, Lachlan has had mixed results across five grades, but the under 18s have shined.
After a tough 24-12 win over Panorama Platypi at Bathurst on Sunday, the under 18s now need one more win to complete an undefeated campaign in the regular season.
Under 18s coach Troy Gosper was thrilled with the result.
"We're going awesome," he saod.
"Our first year as a club and to be undefeated after six rounds, with one round to go, we're really happy."
Lachlan found it difficult in Bathurst, with the Platypi up 6-4 at one stage, before the visitors led 10-6 at the break.
Lachlan ultimately pulled away in the end with some late tries to win by 12 points.
"They gave it to us, especially in the first half," Gosper said.
"It was a tough grind and it wasn't an easy win.
"We got a couple of late tries, which made the score a bit more than what it should've been, but we went really well."
Gosper found the match a really good test, heading into the final round.
"We don't want to be complacent at all," he said.
"We haven't been flogging teams but we've won every game. We've got to work hard to get those wins.
"We only had two on the bench today and one of them plays up from 16s, so we haven't got many players but the ones we've got are good."
Lachlan's final match of the regular season will be against winless Castlereagh at Red Bend College in Forbes.
With Orange Vipers just two points behind and having a superior point difference, Lachlan must win in order to claim the minor premiership.
Platypi are third on the ladder and will sit the final round out with a bye, but they have done enough to qualify for finals.
They will finish in third place, regardless of this weekend's coming results, and will play either Lachlan or Vipers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.