THEY SAY that happiness shared is a flower, and students from MacKillop College Bathurst were sharing happiness to residents of the Macquarie Care home.
Students from the school were invited to pick pansies from Kings Parade, on Monday, November 6, and deliver them to the aged care facility.
The initiative was organised by councillor Graeme Hanger, as a means to give new life to the flowers before the end of their days in the council gardens.
"The floral display here at Kings Parade has reached its use-by-date, they are spring plantings and they were planted months ago," Cr Hanger said.
"The pansies look magnificent but they're a bit frayed around the edges and they've got to come out for the summer plantings to go in. It's just the cycle of life."
But the pansies were being given new life, as once they were picked and bunched, they were to be delivered to Macquarie Care residents.
And, not only would the residents receive lovely bunches of bright florals, but also some very welcome company.
"Leah Taylor from Florence Grace down at DeJorja is the florist who is here today and she'll trim them up [the flowers]," Cr Hanger said.
"And the girls, on their way back to MacKillop College will drop into Macquarie Care and present the bunches to the residents at Macquarie Care.
"They have a lovely interaction with the residents there, some of whom, of course don't get too many visitors so it's nice to get bunches of flowers like this. It's just a nice gesture."
And it was an interaction that students from MacKillop College were very much looking forward to.
Two students who were particularly excited for their trip to Macquarie Care, were Annalise Hansen and Harriett Fitzgerald.
"I'm excited to see their faces when they get the flowers and that bit of joy that they probably weren't expecting," Annalise said.
"It's just going to be surreal I think. Something that's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be able to meet with other people that you haven't met with, and experience different experiences," Harriett added.
"I feel like it's just something that's really good to get out into the community and feel a better connection to the community. It's not only improving our well-being, but others."
And there's plenty more where that came from.
With an abundance of posies to be picked, students from Bathurst High, Kelso High, Carenne School, and Eglinton, Kelso and Bathurst Public Schools, will be joining in on the action on Tuesday, November 7.
Once all the posies are picked, they will be delivered to other aged care facilities in the community, as a way to spread joy and happiness and promote community engagement.
