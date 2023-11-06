Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

MacKillop students give Kings Parade flowers new life at Macquarie Care

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Warry and Priya Singh were enjoying picking flowers at Kings Parade. Picture by James Arrow.
Brooke Warry and Priya Singh were enjoying picking flowers at Kings Parade. Picture by James Arrow.

THEY SAY that happiness shared is a flower, and students from MacKillop College Bathurst were sharing happiness to residents of the Macquarie Care home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.