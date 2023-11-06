Western Advocate
Accused killer Eric James Forrest will appear in Dubbo Court again in January

By Allison Hore
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:43pm
A man accused of murdering a convicted child killer on a rural property in the central west will remain in custody after being refused bail.

