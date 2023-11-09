PERHAPS our cool weather that has carried right through spring has finally started to warm as Melbourne Cup day has come and gone.
The rule of thumb in Bathurst has always been "don't put your tomato plants out in the open before Melbourne Cup day because of a late frost".
Are you game to put your plants out yet?
Some years ago, some forecasters told us that Bathurst would not really have winter by now - just balmy, dry times, no frosts, no snow.
I believe that person is still operating unsupervised.
THE drop in water levels in on-farm storages is very obvious; a lot of medium sized dams have fallen by almost a metre.
This justifies our council's thinking on their approach to mild water restrictions.
Meanwhile, we should not use slashers in daylight hours and we should ask a user to please not operate because of bushfire risk.
Perhaps we could listen to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARE) that says from now to January there is almost an even chance of average median rainfall for much of the east, west and central Australia, with below average for the rest of the country.
BATHURST district agents Bowyer and Livermore have advertised a special Female Cattle Sale at CTLX Carcoar on Friday, November 24 and will offer 1800 quality females.
Included are 500 Angus heifers and calves in a herd reduction; 200 Angus cows and calves in a herd dispersal; some very good cows and calves; plus PTIC cows and heifers.
This is an opportune chance for B and L clients to offer quality stock to a discerning market.
B and L agent Todd Clements said people "have definitely been more positive in recent weeks and that will make a difference to the market".
Large parts of central and western Victoria as well as southern areas of our tablelands should be in a sound position to pay around the $2000 mark for well-bred cows with vigorous young calves at foot.
DETAILS are to hand for the Bendigo associated agents Blue Ribbon auction of 15,000 one-and-a-half-year-old first-cross ewes and 17,000 ewe lambs tomorrow at 11am.
The agents have fully described every lot in a two-page ad. And there is only an odd lot that is not mulesed and OJD vaccinated.
Surely this shows us exactly what the market wants and is prepared to pay a premium for.
On the same subject, a sheep stud away to our north is now out of business because of a Johnes identification.
Of course, the owner is numb (as lots of tablelands producers were some 30 years ago), but the message is so true: use Gudair vaccine as an insurance and let the testing authorities find something else to do.
MERINO Link advises that a sheep handler/drafter demonstration will be held on-farm at a Central Tablelands property on Thursday, November 30.
The flyer states: "Take advantage of the Rural Assistance Authority's handler rebate. Come and hear from farmers about how they have adapted their yards to make use of these handlers. More details of venue and bookings in coming weeks."
THE stud bull and ram selling season in our district is just about over and there have been reasonable results in most cases and a few very good sales.
Pomanara's sale will be reported in today's Land, but I'm told that the clearance, top price and average were rewarding to the Rayner family.
As always, when the quality is excellent, the sale results will be good.
WEEK 18 of Australian wool sales had a total offering of around 43,000 bales. Of these bales, 94 per cent were sold to the trade.
The strengthening Aussie dollar was not a positive start and by the end of the week, 17.5 micron and finer had eased up to 30ac, while the crossbreds were in buyers' favour.
The global financial situation, along with conflicts, are certainly not good for sentiment and no-one is prepared to take any big positions, long or short.
Next week has a total offering of 45,246 bales.
THE bride's father was halting as he read his notes while making a speech at the wedding.
Finally, he asked: "Is there a pharmacist present to read my writing?"
***
OUR friendly doctor got a call at midnight.
"I hated to call you so late, doctor, but I think my wife has appendicitis," George said.
"I removed your wife's appendix in 2004," the doctor said, "and I've never heard of a second appendix."
"Settle down, doctor," George said, "have you ever heard of a second wife?"
