THE Peel Jam last weekend was delightful, even with the unexpected intermission of torrential rain and lightning that was felt across the region.
The show does go on and the performers simply took a break and moved indoors to join the crowd who'd run from the rain into the old schoolhouse (where they could enjoy the local art exhibition, out of the wet weather).
The show is going-on everywhere right now.
I track these things on the Arts OutWest online what's on and, doing my spreadsheet this week, wasn't at all surprised to see that October 2023 was the busiest month in years for arts and cultural activity across the region: just shy of 300 events (and I know we missed some of the pub gigs and the like that just didn't list in time).
It's a good thing. So rain, hail, scorching sun or shine, get out there and enjoy some of it.
THIS weekend's STEAM Fair at The Foundations of Portland will showcase all things STEAM - which melds art with science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine.
There'll be workshops, exhibitions, performances, tours, talks and information on job and study options that will launch the next generation of thinkers, dreamers and inventors into the future.
Arts OutWest will have a stand with wares from our Hartley-based Kew-y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery.
Friday, November 10 is the schools day (10am to 3pm), while Saturday will be the big main public day (10am-4pm). Sunday will run from 10am-2pm. Details here.
ALSO in Portland this weekend will be a clay-based workshop focused on wellbeing, led by artists TC Overton and Annabel Mason.
In association with Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, Fasher Studio will hold the ceramic workshops at The Foundations of Portland.
It's a two-part thing. In the first workshop, this Saturday, November 11, participants will mould clay into a vessel, symbolically containing their strongest emotions.
At the second workshop, on Saturday, December 2, they'll take those clay works, now dry, and experience the dramatic magic of raku firing.
The subsidised cost is $100 for both workshops, which includes tuition, materials, morning tea and a light lunch for both workshops.
For bookings, email studio.harriefasher@gmail.com.
These workshops are supported by The Foundations of Portland, Arts OutWest via the NSW Government's Country Arts Support Program and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program.
CHRISTIAN Thompson's large-scale self-portraits mask his personal identity to foreground Indigenous cultural identity and connections to Country.
Salvatore Zofrea's tender portrait draws on his memory of his late father in a large diptych, seated both within and outside a room, evoking his fugitive state.
A small circular painting by Judy Cassab, meanwhile, presents an intimate portrait of fellow artist and friend Nora Heysen.
Ranging from 1938 to the present, through photography, works on paper and painting, these diverse portraits draw us into the lives and stories of their subjects, and invite us to explore what it is that creates a sense of "Likeness", also the name of the newest exhibition at Orange Regional Gallery.
THE Rockley Garden and Arts Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 11-12.
Local gardens will open their gates to enthral visitors with beautiful cool climate environments, stalls, workshops and demonstrations.
Artists from the village will be exhibiting in the School of Arts building and invited artists from across the Central West will show on the theme of "Gates and Entrances".
The kids' play Possum Magic will delight at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre this Thursday and Friday, November 9 and 10.
Folk V Pop is going to be a fun one this Friday, November 10 at Rosnay Organic, Canowindra.
Paul Colman, fresh out of Nashville, will trade song for song with local Nerida Cuddy.
Pop vs folk - will they find connection? The audience will be the true winners in this battle.
The concert will also allow for live recordings of a few of the songs Paul and Nerida will be recording for Nerida's new album in the week leading up to it.
In Carcoar, the return season of Agatha Christie's Witness For The Prosecution will run from November 11-19 at Carcoar Courthouse.
In Bathurst, Bamfest will bring live music to Bathurst Showground on Saturday, November 11 from 3.30pm.
And the Regional Songwriting Contest is on Saturday, November 11 at 7pm at BMEC.
Finally, choral music will come to Blayney with SingOut Central West on Sunday, November 12 at 2pm at Blayney Community Centre.
Bathurst ceramic artist Peter Wilson will throw open his doors this Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm both days) at his studio at 131 Gilmour Street, Kelso.
The Lithgow Arts Trail continues this weekend with studios open in Hartley, Kanimbla, Lithgow and Portland.
Gallery 47 in Rylstone has opened an exhibition of painting called Skylands.
Lithgow's Gang Gang Gallery has opened paintings and sculptures by Penny Steel called Ideal States And Sacred Places.
Orange's Rogue Sculptors collective's annual One Night Stand exhibition of new work is on - as the name suggests - one night only this Friday, November 10 from 3.30pm to 8pm at the Lord Anson, Orange.
Nearby, the Orange Record Fair is on Saturday, November 11 from 9am-5pm at the CWA Hall in Robertson Park.
Details of all these and lots more exhibitions, music and other arts are on the Arts OutWest website under what's on.
APPLICATIONS for Arts OutWest's Country Arts Support Program annual small grants program for local arts activities close tomorrow, Thursday, November 9.
Apply online.
