THEY were disengaged and losing interest in school, but, thanks to Fit to Learn, a group of Kelso High students are looking at their lives a little differently now.
Each Thursday for 10 weeks, a group of 10 students from the school attended the Fit to Learn program at the Bathurst PCYC.
The program, run by officers from Chifley Police District, aimed to re-engage students with school and give them skills to set them up for the future.
This was done through a variety of educational and physical activity sessions at the PCYC.
They were also given opportunities to get their first aid certificate and their white card, two things that can make it easier to find employment.
When the program got under way, the boys were told to try to look at Fit to Learn as a positive, and that is what it turned out to be for them.
Kelso High student Nigel Langbein said the program had definitely helped him, particularly when it came to staying focused.
"I found it helpful. It improved my focus a whole lot more and increased my general overview of school, and police officers themselves," he said.
"I had a decent opinion of them prior to the program, but this has just kind of furthered that. It proved to me that they're always down to help people, which is great."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Similar experiences were reported by Cody Alexander and Ethan Davis.
"It was fun. We got out of school for the day and it gave us activities to help us in the future, and helped us build our resume," Ethan said.
"And they gave us these certificates in the white card and first aid."
For other boys, the program gave them the confidence to approach employers about work experience.
In fact, two boys were absent from their graduation ceremony on November 6, 2023 because they were completing work experience at the time.
The changes in the students have been noticed by their teachers and the police officers leading the program.
Senior Constable Sarah Cox, a youth engagement officer with Chifley PD, said they had grown more engaged with program and open to speaking with the police.
Seeing that change proved that Fit to Learn is serving its purpose.
Snr Constable Cox said the students had a lot of say in how the sessions would run each week, which she believed helped them take more responsibility in their learning.
"I believe that them having a say in how their session goes, their rules, makes them want to be involved, makes them want to be here," she said.
"For some of them, they say it's the only day they looked forward to throughout the last term."
At school, staff are seeing the students more engaged and, for some, their attendance has improved.
Deputy principal Sharon Mendez said students are also more confident, particularly with regard to approaching employers.
"It's highlighted some alternative pathways, it's given them a better relationship with police officers and with school staff," she said.
"So, because they do spend a little bit of time with staff before they were coming here on a Thursday, it allowed them to build those relationships a little bit more."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.