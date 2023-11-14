Western Advocate
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Kelso High School students graduate from Fit to Learn program

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
THEY were disengaged and losing interest in school, but, thanks to Fit to Learn, a group of Kelso High students are looking at their lives a little differently now.

