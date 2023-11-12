A WORLD-first in Greyhound Racing technology has been launched from Bathurst, and it's set to revolutionise the game for greyhound participants.
eTrac, an online digital portal, has been developed right here in NSW by the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC), and was released on Wednesday, November 1.
This online application is set to change the way greyhound owners, breeders, trainers, and attendants at greyhound racing meets liaise with GWIC.
This is because the app provides GWIC with real-time data and tracking of animals right across NSW.
And, it underlines the commission's broader purpose to establish greater oversight and enforcement of welfare and integrity standards.
According to GWIC director Matthew Tutt, this will make things infinitely easier for those involved in the racing scene, as they will no longer have to follow a paper-trail.
"The eTrac app is a world-first, one-stop shop which provides participants with user-friendly, easy access to technology to make as many transactions as they need to with the commission," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"And it means that participants no longer have to transact with the commission by using the old paper based forms."
It not only improves the ease for users, but also enables the commission to use this data to guarantee the welfare of any animals.
"It provides the commission with real-time data which enhances our regulatory oversight of Greyhound Racing in NSW," Mr Tutt said.
"This way, we know the dogs are safe and we know where they are at any one-time."
Following the launch of eTrac, GWIC has received immense positive feedback about the ease of use, and the convenience of the application.
Though Mr Tutt said he understands that eTrac represents a big change for the industry, he reassured users that it was a necessary change, and one that is set to definitely improve greyhound racing.
And, for anyone with any questions regarding the app, Mr Tutt said that he would encourage them to pop either pop into the GWIC office on Howick Street, or call 13 49 24 to have their questions answered.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.