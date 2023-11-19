A BORN-AND-BRED resident of a western Indian metropolis of millions is now enjoying the more low-key lifestyle of Bathurst after choosing to study at the local CSU campus.
Manveersingh ("Manu") Saluja graduated from the university last year and is now working for IBM, the technology giant that has put down roots in Bathurst.
Mr Saluja - who was brought up in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat - said he was drawn to the southern hemisphere by a family member.
"I grew up with my older brother Jagvir, who later came to Australia for studies and he loved the experience, which became one of the main reasons I chose to come to Australia for my studies as well," he said.
"My family always supported me in my decisions and guided me whenever I was going through tough times, and they supported me when I planned to come to Australia and encouraged me at every point in my journey."
He said he did his research, considering factors such as the course structure, content, guidance and support and fees, and "Charles Sturt University had a good mix of the things I was looking for in a university".
He graduated with a Bachelor of Information Technology (with a specialisation in software design and development) in the Charles Sturt School of Computing, Mathematics and Engineering in November 2022.
To further his knowledge and gain experience during his university study, he said he looked out for events and volunteering opportunities with the university.
"When IBM started offering internships to students, I saw a uni staff email about the paid internship program and applied, was selected, interned with IBM for eight months, and was offered a full-time role with IBM upon graduation," he said.
The tech giant announced in late 2021 that it would be beginning a multi-year partnership with CSU which would create 300 jobs in Bathurst and provide new career pathways for students.
The centrepiece of the announcement was the creation of an IBM Client Innovation Centre with a hub in Bathurst.
Mr Saluja said he now works as a Maximo (an IBM software that helps organisations manage their assets and keep them working in an optimal condition) developer at IBM.
"There are a lot of opportunities within IBM that I can apply for upon the completion of my graduate program," he said.
"My focus is on getting to know as much about Maximo at present and then taking up some leadership roles in the future."
IBM Client Innovation Centre Bathurst leader Julie Fairley said CSU and IBM have collaborated since 2021 to create skilled technology talent.
"The partnership also gives students the unique opportunity to gain direct real-life insights and experience from industry and tech experts through paid internships," she said.
