Get ready to enjoy life on the land

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday November 10: 'Sylvia Vale Homestead' Sinclairs Lane, The Lagoon:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 'Sylvia Vale Homestead' or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
The Sylvia Vale Homestead is a picturesque property spanning 250 acres of rolling country on the central tablelands of New South Wales. Built in 1999 and expanded in 2018, listing agent Stewart Murphy said the centrepiece of the property was a spacious double brick homestead. "It features five bedrooms, including one with an ensuite in a separate wing, three bathrooms, and four toilets.
"It also includes a separate office, formal lounge, dining room, and an open-plan kitchen and family room," he said. "The home is heated through a slow combustion wood heater and offers both electric and gas hot water."
With a north-facing orientation, the homestead enjoys stunning views across the Macquarie River valley and the distant mountains, and is surrounded by established gardens and sweeping lawns. The homestead includes a covered alfresco area off the kitchen and wrap-around verandas, providing perfect spots for outdoor entertaining. Additionally, there is a double garage with internal access and a drive-through double carport.
The property offers privacy and space, allowing for outdoor activities like bushwalking, motorbike riding, or camping, along with ample opportunities for gardening, with areas suitable for vegetable patches and beautiful gardens.
Stewart said currently, Sylvia Vale Homestead was set up for comfortable country living. "The expansive land is suitable for various uses, including cropping, livestock farming, or recreational pursuits," he said. "The homestead combines modern comforts with a relaxed country charm making it ideal for families, retirees, or anyone seeking a tranquil lifestyle."
The property also features a main steel-framed hayshed, steel framed and a fully enclosed machinery shed/workshop with a concrete floor and power supply. For water supply, there's a bore pumping at approximately 670 litres per hour to a 22,000-litre tank, serving as a backup to the main system. The homestead relies on a rainwater storage system with a total capacity of 242,000 litres.
Located just 17 kilometres from Bathurst's CBD, owners have easy access to essential amenities and services while enjoying their own private retreat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.