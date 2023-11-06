Western Advocate
Night work on Great Western Highway at Kirkconnell in November 2023

Updated November 7 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 8:00am
The Sherwood Road intersection on the Great Western Highway at Kirkconnell in August. Picture from Google Maps.
SIX weeks of night work is on the horizon between Bathurst and Lithgow.

