Great to see life membership recognition for two legends of Yetholme | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 9 2023 - 9:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with Yetholme Progress Association life members Norm and Anne Bromfield.
I WOULD like to congratulate Anne and Norm Bromfield on being awarded life membership of the Yetholme Progress Association.

