I WOULD like to congratulate Anne and Norm Bromfield on being awarded life membership of the Yetholme Progress Association.
A large celebration was held at the Yetholme Hall recently where the Yetholme Progress Association instituted an award to grant life membership to members who have been active in supporting the community for 25 years or more.
Anne and Norm Bromfield were nominated as the inaugural recipients of this award because of their work in raising funds to build the hall back in 1985 and their years of continual service to the community.
Norm was the president of the Yetholme Progress Association for 40 years.
They are two incredible people who are truly living legends of our area.
A big shout out as well to Paul Woodhart, who made the inaugural honour board which will hang proudly in the hall.
I AM pleased to see a number of funding opportunities currently available to community organisations and individuals.
In the sporting field, there is the Level the Playing Field Program providing grants of $200,000 to $2 million for new or to upgrade existing facilities and sporting fields that will support sport participation across all levels for women and girls across NSW.
And Local Sports Grants to increase participation in sport are available until November 27. These grants range from $2000 to $20,000.
The Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF) supports crown land managers who want to repair, maintain and improve crown reserves.
Grants range from $1000 to $1 million and applications close November 17.
I urge all eligible to apply for funding that will improve their facilities and better our communities.
