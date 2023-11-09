THE ANNUAL Bathurst's Family of League Charity Golf Day was held on Sunday, October 29, all to support men women, and children in need.
As part of the fundraising efforts, replica NRL trophies and a signed 2022 Penrith jersey were up for grabs at an auction that was held on the day.
There were also limited edition framed prints, including one of Cliff Lyons and Steve Menzies which were personally signed and came with certificates of authenticity.
Approximately $19,700 was raised from both the auction items, and ticket sales on the day, which will go directly towards the Family of League Foundation.
There were also a variety of novelty pars across the course, including one where attendees had to tee off with a cricket bat.
