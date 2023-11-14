A FUN night filled with joy, laughter, dance and beautiful memories was promised when the Bathurst community got together for a Diwali celebration recently.
The evening, held in the Bathurst High School gym, featured food, music, performances and kids' games.
Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is a major religious festival.
