Around 20 drinks prove a cocktail of conviction for Oberon man

A BIG night on the drink has ended with a conviction for an Oberon man, who consumed around 20 beverages before taking his anger out on another person and a bathroom door.
Damien Ariolla, of Albion Street, Oberon, faced Bathurst Local Court on November 1, 2023, and was served with a 12-month Community Correction Order for common assault and intentionally or recklessly destroying/damaging property.
On May 6, 2023, 28-year-old Ariolla spent the night at a Kelso residence after drinking a huge amount of alcohol, "up there with the heaviest I've seen", as Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said before the court.
At around 4am the following morning, May 7, Ariolla and another person in the house began arguing, according to court documents.
The documents read the altercation soon escalated and the victim went and hid in the bathroom, locking the door, fearing the fight may become physical.
Ariolla then began punching and creating a big hole in the bathroom door, which was only intact by its frame surrounded by debris scattered all over the ground when police arrived, the court documents read.
The victim - who had also consumed alcohol the night before - came out of the bathroom and faced up to Ariolla saying, "What are you going to do? What are you going to do?", before Ariolla pushed the victim away with his forehead.
According to court documents, this caused the victim to stumble backwards feeling immediate pain.
The pair both fell asleep again, before waking at around 10.20am and recommencing the argument.
According to court documents, the victim asked Ariolla to leave and called the police when he refused.
When police arrived, they spoke to the victim - noting redness on their forehead - and then spoke to Ariolla who told police "I punched the door", as stated in the court documents.
Ariolla was taken then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
When appearing in court, Ariolla's solicitor made admissions that Ariolla is now alcohol free and has learnt to deal with his feelings in new ways, including by going to the gym.
Ariolla told the court he was very remorseful and embarrassed by his actions and that it won't happen again.
Magistrate Ellis applauded Ariolla for going to the gym, stating "it's one of the best ways to work off feelings", but said if he commits any more offences he'll be back in court.
