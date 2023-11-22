Western Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
Court

Around 20 drinks prove a cocktail of conviction for Oberon man

By Court Reporter
Updated November 23 2023 - 9:50am, first published 7:30am
A BIG night on the drink has ended with a conviction for an Oberon man, who consumed around 20 beverages before taking his anger out on another person and a bathroom door.

Local News

