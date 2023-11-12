BATHURST Regional Council has committed to honouring expired Buy Local gift cards as it seeks to ensure that tens of thousands of dollars of potential spending in the city does not evaporate.
Manager of economic development David Flude says there is "$148,000 of unused money sitting in drawers around Bathurst" and local small businesses would benefit from that injection, particularly when economic times are difficult.
There's almost $150,000 in Buy Local gift cards sitting around and Bathurst Regional Council wants to see them redeemed.
Council is so keen to see the money spent that it is honouring expired gift cards, giving people more incentive to dig them out and spend locally.
Bathurst Regional Council manager of economic development David Flude said every purchase with a Buy Local gift card has an impact, supporting small business and the Bathurst economy.
The Buy Local gift card program was started in 2015 by a firm in Narrabri and has since expanded.
There are now 150 stores that are part of the Bathurst program.
"Over $1 million has been loaded [on the cards] and we should hit the $1 million mark in redemption this month," Mr Flude said.
Mr Flude said the obvious benefit of the program is keeping money locally, which strengthens the economy, creates employment opportunities and more.
While legislation requires the gift cards to have a three-year expiration date, Mr Flude said council will honour any expired cards.
"If you've got one in the bottom of the drawer that has expired, bring it down to council and we will give a new one," he said.
"The aim of this program is not for us to profit from the sale of the card, but for the cards to be spent.
"So if you've moved or cleaned up and find one in the drawer or in your wallet or handbag and it's expired, by all means bring them into council and we will get you a new one.
"There is $148,000 of unused money sitting in drawers around Bathurst.
"Times are tough for people at the moment, so if you have one of those cards, we really encourage people to use them.
"You can buy just about anything you need in Bathurst, the variety of stores is huge, so get people out and spend that cash, otherwise it's just sitting there."
"It's money waiting to be spent."
Mr Flude said the fact over $1 million in gift cards have been purchased shows the success of the program.
"It provides confidence [in local business]. It reminds people about local businesses in town.
"People go into those businesses and spend the card and you know the money is staying in town. It is also a good reminder to store owners the community does support Bathurst businesses.
"It gives them encouragement to stay on. It's tough for businesses at the moment, small business in particular.
"To have more locals coming into their stores, it gives them confidence to carry on and continue their passion."
As part of the buying locally push, Bathurst Regional Council also has $3200 in Buy Local gift cards up for grabs.
You don't need to use a Buy Local gift card to enter, you just need to shop at one of the 150 stores which accept the card.
Over four weeks, council will be giving out four $200 cards each week. Once you make a purchase, scan the QR code from the flyer in store, enter your details and you'll go in the draw.
Books Plus owner Kathryn Bancroft said she was excited to see the buy local theme being promoted.
"It's a great thing for Bathurst. We are really lucky that Bathurst Council supports the program and makes it physically happen."
As a retailer, she said she saw the program as very successful and would love to see all the unredeemed cards used, saying "it keeps the wheels turning".
Mayor Jess Jennings said he was impressed by how the Bathurst community had embraced the Buy Local card.
"I've looked into other areas and Bathurst is well ahead and more engaged and supportive of buy local," he said.
"Originally, I was a bit sceptical it would make a difference, but what we're seeing, uptake is huge, and it appears to be inducing people to spend locally."
Cr Jennings said council's Buy Local card giveaway was a great way to encourage local spending.
