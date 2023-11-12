Western Advocate
Almost $150,000 in Buy Local gift cards have yet to be redeemed

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
November 13 2023 - 4:30am
BATHURST Regional Council has committed to honouring expired Buy Local gift cards as it seeks to ensure that tens of thousands of dollars of potential spending in the city does not evaporate.

