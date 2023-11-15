CREATIVITY was at the forefront this week as staff and students at Assumption Catholic Primary School in Bathurst put on the glitz and glamour for the 2023 Melbourne Cup.
Fascinators, bows, ties and hats were among the essentials on Tuesday, November 7, as kids from every year participated in the festivities.
Colour and creativity went into all the costumes; there were a number of jockeys, a commentary team, as well as many fashionistas among the crowd.
The Western Advocate was trackside for all the action. You can find just some of the best fashions off the field in the gallery compiled above. Is there anyone you can recognise?
