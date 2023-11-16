LIFELINE Central West's latest fundraising book fair was described as "probably the biggest one ever".
Held over four days at the Bathurst Showground, the event had already surpassed its fundraising goal of $50,000 on the Saturday and that total was only rising on the Sunday.
Money raised at the book fair will be put towards sending staff to help those still suffering from drought, floods and fires.
As well, money will be directed towards training more volunteers to be on the phones and training people to join the community recovery teams.
The book fair at the showground also featured visits from Santa, which proved a drawcard for families.
