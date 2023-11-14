COUNCILLOR Ian North says the delayed Western Sydney Wanderers game gives Bathurst Regional Council time to better market the event.
As the original November 18, 2023 date approached, the long-time councillor found himself disappointed in the level of promotion of the event.
Speaking to the Western Advocate, he said there were people in Bathurst who still, two weeks out from the match, had no idea when the date was.
He felt the council should have been working harder to spread the word.
"I think we should be doing more at council to promote our events better," he said, adding that not doing so could affect attendance.
"... I know it will build up, but we've really got to let people know."
But, just hours after that conversation, the Liberty A-League match scheduled for Carrington Park was postponed due to concerns about the playing surface.
The decision was made by the Wanderers and Australian Professional League (APL), who had inspected the grounds on November 3.
The match between the Wanderers and Canberra United is expected to be played somewhere in Sydney on November 18, and a new match will be scheduled for Bathurst later in the 2023-24 season.
Cr North said this sort of thing happens all the time in sport and, while disappointing, the delay allows for more time to come up with a good promotion strategy.
"Whatever date we get, it just gives us more time to promote it, to be able to get our football association to promote it amongst its clubs and just to get that information out there in a more professional way," he said.
"It's disappointing that it had to be put off, but these things do happen. Football games and all sorts of games of sport get changed all the time because of field conditions and circumstances.
"We can live with it, but I think here's our opportunity with Scott Hudson and the rest of the Wanderers family to get it right."
The success of the game is important to the future of Bathurst's relationship with the Wanderers.
Cr North has made it no secret that he wants to have a long-term arrangement in place with the club similar to the one council has created with the Penrith Panthers, which sees one National Rugby League (NRL) game played in Bathurst each year.
He knows that the Wanderers are keen to build that kind of relationship as well.
"[The Wanderers] commitment to Bathurst is tenfold," he said.
"They've seen the wonderful relationship we've created with Penrith, they know this is such a football town with the soccer/football, and they've got a young Bathurst girl in their midst.
"They would love to have that sort of relationship, because they're a very family-orientated club and they would like to have that strong relationship with Bathurst Regional Council forever and a day."
He said the game, whatever date it ends up being scheduled for, will be the foundation to build that relationship on and so Bathurst needs to put its best foot forward.
