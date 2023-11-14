A MAN who failed to attend court after admitting to police he was 'gunna smoke' the weed they found in his possession has been convicted and fined.
Jayden Butler, of McGrath Street, West Bathurst, was caught by police on September 16, 2023, with 0.96 grams of cannabis in the car he was driving.
Police issued 22-year-old Butler with a court attendance notice for possession of an illegal drug, but he failed to appear before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on November 1, 2023.
According to court documents, police were conducting patrols of the West Bathurst area at around 11pm on September 16, when they noticed a car parked outside of a known drug supply location with the engine running.
When two people walked from the residence back to the car and drove off, police followed.
According to court documents, police activated the warning lights, but the driver of the car they were following ignored the signal and continued to drive, before pulling up at Butler's house.
Butler and three others got out of the vehicle with two of the passengers ignoring police and walking towards the door, where court documents say it appeared one person attempted to hand something to another person standing on the verandah.
Police called out to the passengers who then walked back towards them.
According to court documents, Butler and the passengers were all searched by police, who found nothing on them. Police then questioned Butler about the car.
Whilst he did not own the car, he said he didn't think there was anything illegal in it and told police he accepted he was responsible for the vehicle.
Upon searching the car, police located a clear zip lock bag near the gearstick, which contained a white powder substance. When asked about this Butler said he 'does not answer questions.'
The court heard, via the documents tendered, the white powder is currently being analysed.
Police then located a tissue containing what was later confirmed to be cannabis, with Butler stating it was "weed" and he was "gunna smoke it".
After failing to turn up to his court hearing, Butler was convicted and fined $400, with Magistrate Ellis stating she "might have taken a different approach if he was here".
