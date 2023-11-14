Western Advocate
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Jayden Butler failed to appear in Bathurst court, convicted and fined

By Court Reporter
Updated November 15 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who failed to attend court after admitting to police he was 'gunna smoke' the weed they found in his possession has been convicted and fined.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.