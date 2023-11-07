Western Advocate
One dead and another injured after vehicle rolls on property outside Orange

By Riley Krause
Updated November 7 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:21pm
A man died and another was injured after a vehicle rolled on a property outside of Orange.

