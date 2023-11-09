IT was 2011. Julia Gillard was prime minister, Michael Clarke was the Test cricket captain and Bathurst's near neighbour Lithgow was jubilant as it was named the tidiest town in the nation.
It was the last time a NSW community received the national award - but Bathurst is now in with a chance of breaking that long drought.
Having won the Keep Australia Beautiful (KAB) NSW 2023 Tidy Towns Overall Award at a ceremony held in Scone on the weekend, Bathurst will now represent the state in the national awards next year.
The national awards ceremony will be held in Gascoyne Junction, east of Carnarvon in Western Australia's north.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said the award hinges "on the traditional but simple notion of having pride in your home town and we now have a shot at the national title as the best NSW has to offer".
According to KAB, the awards, running nationally since 1990, have "evolved to encompass projects and initiatives with a focus on environmental sustainability and resource management to reflect a growing awareness of the importance of community-led environmental action".
Bathurst also won in the litter prevention: clean communities, communication and engagement and heritage and culture categories and received a highly commended in the biodiversity conservation category.
"The Bathurst community is committed at every level to continue being a resilient, healthy, environmentally, and culturally sensitive community," KAB NSW Tidy Towns assessor Doug MacDonald said.
"There is very clear leadership from council which has earnt strong support from the community."
As well as representing NSW in the national awards, Bathurst will host next year's NSW awards.
LITHGOW'S win in 2011 was a source of enormous pride for Bathurst's neighbour.
"Finally, Lithgow has been recognised for what it is: a very beautiful town nestling in a valley in the Blue Mountains of NSW, having broken through the chains of its image as a dirty, smoggy, coal-mining town," Lithgow Tidy Towns chairperson Sue Graves said at the time.
"Lithgow can legitimately claim this prestigious award as the tidiest town in Australia."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.