SOME cheered home the winner, others scrunched up their tickets, but everyone out and about in Bathurst for the Melbourne Cup festivities had a great time.
Paddy's Hotel, the Knickerbocker and Panorama Motel were just some of the venues that welcomed locals who were dressed to impress.
Sporting fascinators, hats and brightly coloured dresses, the ladies looked fabulous all frocked up.
And the guys didn't disappoint either, dressed up in their suits and ties, they weren't to be outdone.
Whether it was a name that popped out, a jockey they liked or just because the horse looked pretty, everyone had their different methods of picking the winner, which ended up being Without A Fight.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Western Advocate representatives visited some of the Bathurst pubs to snap some of the smiling faces enjoying the day.
