Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Photos of the fashion from Bathurst Hotels on Melbourne Cup day

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOME cheered home the winner, others scrunched up their tickets, but everyone out and about in Bathurst for the Melbourne Cup festivities had a great time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.