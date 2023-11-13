IT'S time to look to a third party to deliver the Mount Panorama second circuit, councillor Ian North says.
The second circuit has been the long-held dream for Bathurst's motor sport precinct, but the project came to a halt in June, 2023 when it was announced that the federal government was pulling its $12.5 million contribution.
The project could not be completed in the specified timeframe and, when council sought to re-purpose the money, it was told the plans didn't align with the intent of the original grant funding, seeing the funds withdrawn.
Back when the second of the two grants was announced in 2019, it was estimated it would cost $52 million to construct the circuit and its associated facilities.
With inflation and the cost of building materials going up in recent years, it is likely that figure has blown out by millions.
Bathurst Regional Council doesn't have that kind of money and, with no guarantees further government funding will be forthcoming, Cr North thinks other ways of delivering the second circuit should be explored.
He wants to see council reach out to the motor sport industry to see if there is a party interested in taking over the project.
"People want to be part of a wonderful product and, potentially, I think, we need to maybe look at saying, 'Hey, is there someone who wants to own it, maybe buy that land off us', because, really, the return that council's going to get is through the community," Cr North said.
"The people coming to town, staying in town, buying their supplies in town, that's where you definitely get it from.
"... For us, if we can have a second race track, I don't care if someone else owns it, develops it, pays for it, there's nothing wrong with that."
From the conversations he has had with his own contacts, he believes there are people out there who would jump at the chance to build at Mount Panorama, the home of motor sport in Australia.
He said it was "disappointing" the federal funding was withdrawn, as it was largely due to forces beyond council's control, but he thinks it has created an opportunity to do something different by looking to involve an investor.
He also believes it would be the fastest way to get a second circuit at Mount Panorama.
"Without a doubt, that's why I've sort of pushed it, because I've always thought getting someone else involved was always important," he said.
Council has worked with Apex Circuit Design to come up with a design for the second track, however, Cr North said that could be amended to suit an investor's vision.
