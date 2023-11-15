"YEAH, I just got out of jail and I had ice two days ago," is what a Bathurst man told police before a search found he was carrying a doubled bladed pocket knife in a public area.
Jumain Wickey, of High Street, West Bathurst, had not long been released from custody before another run-in with the law led him to Bathurst Local Court on November 1, 2023.
Wickey, was stopped by police on August 22, 2023, for a transport offence.
According to court documents, Wickey was extremely fidgety and acting in a manner that led police to believe he had drugs in his system.
When asked by police if he had taken drugs, Wickey said, "Yeah, I just got out of jail and I had ice two days ago," court documents read.
Police asked Wickey if he had anything he shouldn't, he said "yeah, there's a fit in the bag."
During the search police found a black and green double bladed pocket knife in Wickey's bag, with one blade eight centimetres long and the other a four centimetre box cutter blade.
Wickey told police the bag belonged to his father and he was just using it, but according to court documents later changed his story and said the bag was his brother's.
Wickey's solicitor told the court he was instructed at the time of the offence his client had just got out of jail and had no clothes.
"His brother gave him a bag of clothes and the knife was in the bag."
However court documents said police found several personal items belonging to Wickey in the bag, including bank cards in his name.
When asked if he knew it was an offence to carry a knife in a public place without a valid and reasonable excuse, Wickey said "yes I do".
Wickey was given an 18-month Community Corrections Order and told by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis he is to have no alcohol or drugs during this time - unless prescribed by a doctor - and if he commits any other offences he'll be straight back in court.
