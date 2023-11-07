Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Mother nature spoils Eglinton Tennis Club's club championships

By John Bullock
November 8 2023 - 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOTHER nature has stepped in to spoil this year's Bathurst RSL club championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.