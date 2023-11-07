MOTHER nature has stepped in to spoil this year's Bathurst RSL club championships.
In a tournament that was expected to turn heads at the biggest little club in the west, torrential rain dampened proceedings on Saturday.
However, in saying that we did get manage to get results in the singles open and A grade event before the rain came.
The open event had a strong line up of players but it was Jason Molkentin who prevailed in the open singles event defeating Allyson Schumacher 6-3.
Molkentin didn't have it his own way and looked in deep trouble as the Iron Lady was quick off the blocks playing some good quality tennis taking a three-love lead.
But as all good quality players do Molkentin clawed his way back to defeat Schumacher in a hard-fought match.
In the A grade singles event, Leo Meares won the event over Maddi Honeyman 6-2, 6-0.
It was an impressive display of tennis from Eglinton's young gun who played like a man inspired with hot shots flowing from all over the court.
Although Honeyman did show glimpses of brilliance, she had no match for Meares brilliant crafty tennis skills.
Schumacher, the match conveyor and head coach and co-ordinator of the championships Rod Schumacher believed the open and A grade singles events was of high quality.
"We only managed to get the singles events played before the rain came but the quality of tennis the players played was second to none, for which they should be justifiably proud of," he said.
The open and A grade doubles will be played at a later date with electrifying tennis expected.
Well folks until next week it's Slugger signing off.
Good hitting.
