MACKILLOP College students were the pick of the bunch on Monday, November 6, as they were picking pansies at Kings Parade.
This was all so that they could make a special delivery to residents of the Macquarie Care home.
The initiative was organised by Bathurst Council, as a way to give new life to the flowers in the park, before they reached their use-by-date.
These flowers were gifted to residents at the age care facility, as a means to give back to the community.
While the students at the school were there delivering the goods, they were also invited to stay and provide some welcome company to all the residents.
Once all the posies were picked, they were delivered to other aged care facilities in the community, as a way to spread joy and happiness and promote community engagement.
