By the Bowling Shark
With a very successful Turn-A-Round Triples played last week the Shark gained a rest for the week but was busy recuperating. With thunderstorms looming on Saturday, which cut the day short for the men, this is how the week rolled.
Rink five: Deb Cox and Leonie McGarry received a wake up call against Graham Scott and Pauline Clark who were 14-7 in front by the 13th . From there Team McGarry only won one end and went down 29-8.
Rink six: Merle Stephens and Robyn Stenhouse were behind for the first 10 ends of play against Kerry Lucas and Robyn Adams. Team Stenhouse gained the lead on the 11th and maintained it to the end winning the match 28-20.
Tuesday, October 31
Rink two: Terry Clark, Russ McPherson and Des Sanders struggled in the front end of the match against Darryl Howard, Jim Clark and Peter Drew. Both teams came together on the 19th (15-all) and from there Team Drew snatched victory winning 18-16.
Rink four: Peter Phegan and Peter Hope were 4-all after seven ends of play against Bill Mackey and Brian Hope. From there Team (Peter) Hope opened the gap between the opposition and themselves to take the win 25-16.
Rink five: Robert Thompson, Peter Ryan and Max Elms looked to be set to keep up with the opposition of Kevin Dwyer, Graham Scott and Ron McGarry with the scores level on the third end of play (2-all). However, Team McGarry ran away with the match winning 23-9.
Rink six: Terry Chifley, Ron Hogan and Allan Clark had their work cut out for them against Tiger Smith, Dick Graham and Noel Witney. Both teams did their best and the scores were close with them being tied on four ends. Team Clark picked up five points on the 18th to give them the boost they needed to win, 21-17.
Rink seven: Bill Dawson, Glen Carter and Dave Roberson were 12-all after 12 ends of play against Jake Shurmer, John Mackey and Peter Zylstra. The scores were tied again on the 14th (13-all) and then Team Zylstra took control and the win 21-16.
Rink three: Ray Miller, Mel Parker and Pauline Clark had the advantage from the start against Deb Cox, Lorna Hayes and Robyn Stenhouse. Both teams came together on the 12th (11-all) and Team Clark climbed the pole to take the win, 18-13.
Rink five: Liz Draper, Merle Stephens and Leonie McGarry were outclassed by Graham Scott, Dawn Howarth and Betsy Thornberry. The teams drew level on the ninth (9-all) and then Team Thornberry nudged there way forward to win 20-14.
Rink three: John Bosson, Mick Sewell and Denis Harvey only took 10 ends to get the win over John Banning, Jeff Adams and Noel Witney. With the match cut short due to the storm on Saturday Team Harvey getting the honours 10-6.
Rink four: Tim Pickstone and Dave Josh only played 7 ends against Garry Cameron and Paul Francis. Team Francis getting the win 9-4.
Rink five: Greg Hallett, Shaun Elphick and Mick Foxall played one better against Phillipe Legall, Steve Finnerty and Lacie Koszta. Team Foxall showing, they had what it takes to win over ten ends of play, winning 12-3.
Rink six: Kevin Dwyer, Des Sanders and Darryl Shurmer struggled against John Mackey, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry. Team Shurmer was down 1-6 by the fifth and Team McGarry never took the pressure off to win 11-5.
Rink three: Steve Finnerty and Noel Witney had a battle against Des Sanders and Peter Drew with the scores level on the 13th (11-all) and again on the 15th (13-all). With one end to play Team Witney got the win 15-13.
Rink four: Kevin Dwyer and Max Elms were in the box seat from the start with a 17-1 lead by the 10th against Margret Miller and Dawn Howard. Team Elms did not let up and ran away with the win in the end, winning 20-5.
Rink five: Ray Miller and Allan Clark struggled from the start against Peter Ryan and Kevin Miller. It didn't take long for Team Miller to get the upper hand and got an easy win 19-13.
Rink two: George Ballard, Terry Clark and Noel Witney had the cat of nine tails out from the get-go with a 12-0 lead by the ninth against Darryl Howard, Kevin Dwyer and Mick Foxall. No matter what Team Foxall tried they could not get the upper hand and were whipped 30-9.
Rink three: Peter Phegan and Cameron Bull had the early lead against Jim Clark and Josh Roberson who had a fight on their hands. Team Bull looked set for the win, but Team Roberson fought back to level the match on the 18th (21-all). Team Roberson getting the win 29-24.
Rink four: Tony Smith, Ron Hogan and Max Elms were in a world of pain by the sixth end being 13-1 down against Jake Shurmer, Graham Scott and Peter Hope. Team Elms did all they could to try and keep up with the opposition but were also whipped going down 33-8.
Rink five: Bill Mackey and Peter Drew had a battle from the opening end against Dick Graham and Allan Clark. The scores were tied on the ninth (7-all), 15th (12-all) and again on the 18th (15-all). The match came down to the wire with Team Clark getting the win 18-16.
Rink six: Geoff Thorne, John Mackey and Ron McGarry were 6-all after seven ends of play against Ted Parker, John Banning and Tim Pickstone. The scores were again tied on the 12th (13-all) with Team Pickstone taking the advantage and getting the team home winning 27-21.
That wraps up the last couple of weeks at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
On a delightful Spring afternoon, twenty-two bowlers formed one game of Social Pairs and Three games of Social Triples on a sunny afternoon at the City.
Game one, rink 16:
On the seventh end skipper Denis Oxley, Peter Drew and Paul Reece scored One shot to draw level at 6 shots all with Skip. John Archer, Neville Townsend and Garry Hotham, who were just down 11 shots to 12 shots against Team Oxley after the 14th end. Then by scoring nine shots to five shots, Team Oxley finished the best to defeat Team Archer, 21 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end. Congratulations to Denis, Peter and Paul on defeating the Nominated Team of John, Neville and Garry.
Game two, rink 17:
By scoring One shot on the sixth end skipper Ray Noonan, Joe Young and John Martin levelled the scores at 5 shots all with Skip. Norm.Hayes, Shaun Elthick and Scott Bennett. Then Team Noonan scored 2 shots to equal the scores at 8 shots all with Team Hayes after the 9th end. Then by scoring 8 shots to 3 shots, Team Noonan after the 14th end was leading 16 shots to 11 shots and they took control of the game by scoring 7 shots to 5 shots and finally won 23 shots to 16 shots over Team Hayes, after the 21st end.
Game three, rink 18:
Beginning very well, Skip. Robert Lindsay and Jim Grives led 8 shots to 2 shots after the 6th end, against Skip. Robert Bourke and Jack Smith, who scored 8 shots to 5 shots to be down 10 shots to 13 shots after the 13th end. On the next end the 14th, Robert and Jack scored 3 shots to draw level at 13 shots all with Robert and Jim, who scored 7 shots to 3 shots to be victorious over Robert and Jack, 20 shots to 16 shots, after the 21st end.
Game four, rink 19:
This game appears to have been played in four quarters, as after the 4th end Skip. Kathy Evans, Paul Rodenhuis and John McDonagh were leading 8 shots to 3 shots against Skip.Ian Shaw, Annette McPherson and Alan Clark, who then scored 13 shots to lead 16 shots to 8 shots after the 10th end. Team Evans scored 8 shots to 4 shots to be just down 16 shots to 20 shots against Team Shaw after the 16th end. By finishing the best, Team Shaw scored 8 shots to 3 shots to be successful over Team Evans, 28 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end.
Saturday afternoon will be an afternoon that all our bowlers will remember for a long time. As the very strong winds from the East and the dark threatening Clouds from the West Then the extremely heavy rain that fell caused the cancellation of our afternoon Bowls at the City.
It was very interesting to see how the Bowlers handled the very strong winds before the rain came to end the Bowling.
Game one, rink 16:
After the fourth end Skip. Ray Noonan, Annette McPherson and Paul Rodenhuis were leading 5 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Bryan Bromfield, Jim Grives and Phillip Murray. Then by scoring three shots Team Noonan led Team Bromfield eight shots to four shots ,when the game was stopped on the sixth end.
Game two, rink 17:
Beginning very well, Skip. Norm. Hayes, Barry McPherson and Paul Rapley, after the fifth end, were leading 10 shots to nil over Skip. Robert Lindsay, Joe Young and Judy Rodenhuis, who scored two shots on the sixth end, when the game was stopped. The final score being Team Hayes 10 shots to Team Lindsay two shots.
Game three, rink 18:
On the third end, Skip. Denis Oxley and Grant Brunton scored four shots to lead 4-3 over Skip. Anthony Morrissey and Trevor Kellock, who replied with four shots to 2 shots to lead 7-6, when the game was then stopped on the 6th end.
Game four, rink 19:
By scoring one shot on the third end, Skip. Robert Bourke and Ian Schofield levelled the scores at 3 shots all with Skip. Kevin Miller and Paul Reece, who scored three shots to two shots to lead 6-5 shots against Robert and Ian, when the game was stopped on the 6th end.
