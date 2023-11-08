This game appears to have been played in four quarters, as after the 4th end Skip. Kathy Evans, Paul Rodenhuis and John McDonagh were leading 8 shots to 3 shots against Skip.Ian Shaw, Annette McPherson and Alan Clark, who then scored 13 shots to lead 16 shots to 8 shots after the 10th end. Team Evans scored 8 shots to 4 shots to be just down 16 shots to 20 shots against Team Shaw after the 16th end. By finishing the best, Team Shaw scored 8 shots to 3 shots to be successful over Team Evans, 28 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end.

