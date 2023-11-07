A MUSIC festival to be held at Bathurst Showground this weekend will aim to showcase the "immense talent" the city has to offer.
BAMFest was held for the first time in 2021 at Perthville and moved to Meadow Flat last year for its second edition.
It will be at the showground for its third instalment, where the headliner will be Findlay Webb, a local guitar teacher and a top three finalist in the North Queensland Rock'n Country Reboot Competition.
Also featured on the line-up will be Tameka, Timaru, Country Boyz, Uke-A-Ladies & That Guy, Paranaque City and Beat Boys.
Singer Anthea, who reached number two in the UK, is also on the bill.
Bathurst Academy of Music (BAM) founder and principal Mickey Pye, who has performed on outdoor stages across the country and overseas, said he wanted to bring that atmosphere to Bathurst and give emerging artists the chance to experience that for themselves.
"It's the most exciting feeling as a musician to be up there on the outdoor stage, and it's something I want to recreate for the locals," he said.
"I particularly want to give emerging artists the opportunity to play at an outdoor festival."
Organisers say the festival is not only run by locals, but also features local students who are responsible for various aspects of the event, including sound, lighting and food services.
The event will also receive live coverage from 2MCE.
BAMFest will be held at Bathurst Showground this Saturday, November 11 from 3pm to 8.30pm, featuring family-friendly activities, food and drink, as well as the music.
Tickets are available at the Bathurst Academy of Music website: www.bathurstmusic.com.au.
