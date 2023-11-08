Western Advocate
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

St Joseph's Primary School Portland presents Kids In Space musical

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S a futuristic buzz radiating through St Joseph's Primary School Portland, as the students put the final touches on their first live performance in around four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.