THERE'S a futuristic buzz radiating through St Joseph's Primary School Portland, as the students put the final touches on their first live performance in around four years.
The school's musical productions were impacted by COVID and it's taken a long time to get things back up and running.
But, as they say, the show must go on, and this year that's exactly what's happening, with principal Simone Taylor encouraging everyone to come along and experience the excitement.
"Our 46 students have been busy practising for 10 weeks," she said.
"Years 5 and 6 students are the lead actors and K to four make up choir and dancers.
"Students also undertake stage and lighting crew roles to ensure for a successful show."
The students will be performing the musical Kids In Space, which follows the story of a young boy, Cumulo Nimbus, who wags school and finds himself lost in a black hole with space pirates, a crazy professor and his rejuvenating bubble gum.
The professor has been kidnapped by the space pirates, who are runaway kids able to remain permanently young with the aid of the rejuvenating gum.
So when supply starts to run low, the pirates need the professor to make them some more.
When the pirates discover Cumulo, they hold him hostage until his family are able to come and rescue him.
All of this drama that came about after wagging school was all due to Cumulo not wanting to take his younger sister to the school disco.
Needless to say, when rescued by his family, Cumulo changes his tune and is more than happy to accompany his sister to the disco for a space boogie.
The musical will be held at the Portland Historical Crystal Theatre on Thursday, November 9, with doors opening at 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start.
