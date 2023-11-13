Western Advocate
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Photos

Photos from the St Stanislaus' College Bathurst art show

Alise McIntosh
Alise McIntosh
November 13 2023 - 5:00pm
PORTRAITS, ceramics and year 12 major works were just some of the art types that were recently displayed at St Stanislaus' College.

