PORTRAITS, ceramics and year 12 major works were just some of the art types that were recently displayed at St Stanislaus' College.
The Marble Hall in all its beauty, proved to be the perfect place to host the art show, which showcased the 2023 artistic creations of years 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 students.
The art was displayed from Tuesday, November 7, until Thursday, November 9, as a way to highlight the importance of the art curriculum for students.
One of Stannies' art teachers, Kate Willoughby said that the works spanned the entire year for students, with a vast variety of art types available for perusal.
Year 7 spent their year getting clever with clay and making kiln guardians, as well creating street art collages.
"Basically that was a clever way of teaching the students some painting techniques, disguised as street art, and the kids in year 7 thought it was so cool, they really engaged with it," she said.
Year 8 students spent the year experimenting with Cubism and portraiture.
"They disassembled their own faces and built a digital collage on the iPad with Apple pens, and then from there they printed them out and copied them as a tonal graphite drawing," Ms Willoughby said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Year 9 were able to spent their time experimenting with still-life paintings, and photography.
For many of the students, it was their first time using a digital camera on the manual setting, and ultimately unlocked a passion for some of them.
"For some students, they said that it opened up their love for photography," Ms Willoughby said.
Year 11 students spent the year experimenting with abstraction, as a means to promote creative original thinking, and to understand, and appreciate all realms of art and creativity.
"A lot of students here really like the realism aspect, they want to get good at drawing realistically, so the abstract unit really teaches them to appreciate art when it's reduced to its bare bones," Ms Willoughby said.
"And it helps them to unpack arts meaning in a symbolic way because it is less prescriptive and realistic."
This was all a way for Stannies to engage with the local community, and to show off the skills of the boys in the school.
"We're so proud of our boys ... so we like to welcome the community in and show off," Ms Willoughby said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.