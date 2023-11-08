You're invited: Kelso pottery studio to throw open doors

A POTTERY studio in Kelso will open this weekend and members of the public are being invited to have a look around.
Peter Wilson's Rosemont Pottery will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days.
"There will be a range of new stoneware and porcelain pots, including bowls, plates and vases on sale," Mr Wilson said.
He said there will also be some demonstrations during the weekend.
"Due to limited parking on-site, visitors are requested to park in Gilmour Street and walk up the driveway," Mr Wilson said.
Rosemont Pottery is at 131 Gilmour Street, Kelso.
