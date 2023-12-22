'I needed to have a little outlet': Father-daughter find a way to meet post-polio challenge

NOT many people can remember when they were 18 months old.
After a polio diagnosis 70 years ago, Richard Hailstone is living with symptoms he can never forget.
The once-sprightly engineer used to spend his time fixing cars and building anything his children could imagine, but now he has had to find a new way to release his creative energy.
Enter the help of his daughter, Kelly Lupish, and the dynamic duo are now the faces behind Lupstone - concrete bowl candles.
And it's all a way to spend quality time together, while giving Mr Hailstone an outlet for his imagination while his mobility deteriorates due to post-polio.
"We just do things because I needed to have a little outlet where I could keep going with things," he said.
"That's the real reason behind Kelly's plan, and I know she wouldn't like me to say this, but I'm losing my mobility fairly fast."
Mr Hailstone was diagnosed with polio - a highly infectious viral disease that affects the central nervous system and destroys muscle tissue - in 1952.
And though he has lived a relatively normal life since his diagnosis, he can still remember the great Bathurst polio outbreak of 1952.
"A lot of people had it, recovered, and a lot of people, including one of my own younger brothers, died here in Bathurst hospital," Mr Hailstone said.
"He was six when he passed and I was 18-months when I got polio.
"I've lived a pretty normal life, really, but it catches up later on with what they've now determined as post-polio, and the disease itself comes back and it leaves you very weak and it takes your ability away."
When Mr Hailstone was diagnosed with polio, the disease affected his legs more than any other part of his body, and now he can't be on his feet for more than a few hours a day.
This is why concrete candle-making has proved to be the perfect creative solution and a unique way to spend time with family.
While Mr Hailstone crafts the concrete, Ms Lupish paints and creates the sweet scents for the candles.
Conveniently for the pair, it can all be done from the comfort of their shared backyard as the duo are neighbours.
"Over the last year, we've just been trying to do different kinds of projects, and this we just became determined with because we couldn't work out how to make concrete candles," Ms Lupish said.
"But it's easy and it fits in around life, because my husband and I both work full-time and Dad has retired.
"So Dad can just potter during the day ... and then we can do stuff after work."
And it's also the perfect way to continue the family tradition of heading out and buying new materials on a Saturday.
"On weekends, we have a bit of a habit and we take Dad, throw him in a wheelchair, get him a sausage and a Coke so he can't grab things off the shelves and do a Bunnings run," Ms Lupish said, laughing.
"It's our thing on a Saturday where we buy concrete and stuff."
Though the pair have spent the past year perfecting the craft of the concrete candles, the business has only really taken off recently, all thanks to a Facebook post on Bathurst Our Town.
Since the post, Lupstone has been bombarded with orders.
According to Ms Lupish, though, it's never been about the number of sales or the total profits.
And this is a good thing, because Mr Hailstone said the pair will need more than $22,000 just to break even.
"The purpose for making our concrete bowl candles has never been about profit, it's never been about making fortunes, it's always been about time together, having fun and having a bit of a laugh," Ms Lupish said.
In the future, the pair are even considering hosting candle-crafting classes, and selling starter packs, but this is something that Ms Lupish is still trying to convince her father to do.
"You've got KFC's special recipe happening in your concrete bowls, do you know how much fun we've had? Maybe other people will have that much fun," she said.
The candles come in a variety of scents and colours and can be purchased via the Lupstone Facebook page.
