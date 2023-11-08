MAYOR Jess Jennings believes Bathurst remains in the fight for a greyhound Centre of Excellence, despite the sale of land in Orange to the Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA).
Bathurst and Orange have been the two front runners in the competition for a greyhound Centre of Excellence for most of 2023 after GBOTA revealed it was looking to build the facility.
Bathurst lost its own greyhound track, Kennerson Park, in the November, 2022 floods and rebuilding on that site has been deemed "not viable", while greyhounds have not raced in Orange for almost 20 years.
It was reported on November 8 that greyhound racing could be returning to Orange following the sale of Highlands Paceway to GBOTA.
It is understood that Orange councillors were briefed on the decision in a closed meeting on November 7.
But Cr Jennings says Bathurst Regional Council has received no information to indicate Bathurst has officially been ruled out and the Centre of Excellence will go to Orange.
"That's certainly not the impression I've been given, no. Not at all," he said.
"If anything, I think Orange has probably scored itself a greyhound track, but that's not a Centre of Excellence, and that's still up for being decided by the greyhound industry."
A list of around a dozen potential Bathurst locations for the Centre of Excellence was put forward initially and has since been whittled down.
One site being investigated is a parcel of land on Mount Panorama, between Conrod Straight and College Road, the same site that has been proposed for the Bathurst go-kart track.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole suggested the site, and council has since reached out to Greyhound Racing NSW to gauge the body's interest in the land and discuss the potential for it to house the Centre of Excellence.
However, opinions are divided on whether or not a greyhound facility and the go-kart track could both fit on the site.
Representatives for GBOTA and Greyhound Racing NSW visited the site on Monday, November 6.
Cr Jennings said, as far as he is aware, Greyhound Racing NSW - the body he said would make the decision about the Centre of Excellence - is still interested in that land.
"We as a council are waiting to get the criteria, the specifications required, to do a proper assessment as to how well it would fit there," he said.
"From what I understand, the ultimate item is Greyhound Racing NSW is the body which makes this decision about the Centre of Excellence, and that's the decision that counts, and, as far as I know, they haven't made that decision yet and they're still weighing up their options."
