AFTER 24 gruelling hours, Graeme Peadon's endurance has paid-off.
The Bathurst MTB Club member claimed the World Endurance Mountain Bike Organisation (WEMBO) World Championship 60-64 years at Armidale.
Held on November 4-5, Peadon also won the Australian title, courtesy of being the first local home in the race and, in turn, defending his title that he won at Rydal in 2022.
He didn't exactly ride 24 hours straight, taking several short breaks throughout the race, for about 10-15 minutes.
Peadon said his preparation was actually harder than the main race.
"I was doing up to 10-20 hours of training a week in the last three months leading up to it," he said.
"I've been racing all my life, so I didn't have a problem mentally preparing for the race.
"But with mountain bikes, you're going through rocky climbs and downhill. You put your wheel in the wrong place once and you're on the ground.
"Mentally, you've got to be switched on for the entire 24 hours, otherwise you start making mistakes and come unstuck fairly quickly."
Peadon finished some nearly 40 minutes ahead of Isle of Man's Adrian Beale, who tailed him all day.
Throughout the race Peardon suffered a mechanical issue around 3am on Sunday, November 5, when his bracket on his seat pillar snapped.
At that time, he was 40 minutes away from receiving any assistance.
He had to place his seat on top of the broken seat pillar and had to ride slower and more carefully.
He was able to grab some parts off a spare bike and do a quick repair job, which meant he was able to get back to racing.
Peadon said he had to push himself right at the end.
"I had a 40 minute lead but the guy from the Isle of Man actually fought back. I was just holding that time for about 14 hours," he said.
"In my last lap, I was in such bad shape. I was starting to make mistakes. I had to be really careful where I was riding.
"I came into the pits and tried to work out whether he had enough time to do another lap before the 12pm cut-off. I was there for about 10-15 minutes before I decided I had to go.
"I would never forgive myself if I didn't go out and he had time to get through and put an extra lap on me."
Grant Perry, from Lithgow's Central Tablelands Mountain Bike Club, came third in the under 23s.
The Bathurst MTB Club currently has 90 members of all ages and meets on Wednesday nights at 6pm at the Bathurst MTB Park on College Road opposite the Bathurst Regional Council waste facility.
The park is open every day to all members of the community.
