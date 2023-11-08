SIX weeks of night work between Bathurst and Lithgow has been postponed - but only for a few days.
Transport for NSW announced earlier this week that the work would be starting on Wednesday, November 8, but says it will now be starting on Sunday, November 12.
Workers will be asphalting on the Great Western Highway at Kirkconnell, 30 kilometres east of Bathurst, as part of essential upgrade work.
The work is being completed as part of the Kirkconnell Rehabilitation and McManus Road Safety Work, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments.
Transport for NSW says work will be carried out between 6pm and 5am from Sunday to Friday and will take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.
During this time, traffic will be moved between lanes to facilitate the work.
Transport for NSW says traffic control, including stop/slow and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour, will be in place and the Sherwood Road intersection, on the Lithgow side of Kirkconnell, will be temporarily closed while work is in progress.
The asphalting at the location follows vegetation and tree removal and mulching between McManus Road and Sunny Corner Road.
