A FORTNIGHT ago I was at Orange airport and noticed that the secure car park there had an extensive roof covered with solar panels shading the cars and generating electricity.
The solar carport was designed and erected to accommodate business and recreational travellers who are away on business and holidays.
The carport awnings and electrical infrastructure have been engineered to allow for an expansion of the solar PV system in the future.
Then I had a quick look at the satellite photos of Bathurst on Google Earth and noticed the high proportion of Bathurst's central area that is devoted to unshaded concrete or bitumen car parks. My guess is almost one-fifth!
These hard surfaces trap the heat in summer and make the centre of Bathurst unattractive to locals and tourists.
If you are trying to park near the supermarkets, the hospital, fast food franchises, the swimming pool, schools, TAFE college or the factories, you'll notice that, on hot days, the car spaces shaded by trees (if there are any) are always taken first.
In summer, unshaded car parks can be uninviting and quite dangerous, especially if children, elderly passengers or pets are left in the car for any length of time.
Solar carports could make a useful contribution here.
They could shade cars, reduce the urban heat sink effect, generate power for their owner and provide power for electric vehicles parked there.
More sophisticated solar carports could also collect water for local use, thus assisting in drought mitigation and stormwater management.
You'd think it was a good investment! A win-win!
There are a number of companies in Australia specialising in solar carports. They find that solar carports can be easier to install and maintain than rooftop solar panels and more efficient because they can be oriented to maximise their exposure to the sun.
Not all car parks would be suitable for solar carports because, for example, they are already adequately shaded by trees or are temporary sites for future building expansion or are too small for the installation of solar carports to be economic.
However, most of Bathurst's car parks would be ideal.
There is an important potential investment for local, state and federal government as well as companies here.
Let's encourage them to make that investment.
