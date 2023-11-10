Western Advocate
We need some bright spark to see the potential in these car parks | Eco News

By Bob Hill
November 11 2023 - 10:00am
Cars parked in the solar carport at Orange Regional Airport. Picture by Judy Hill.
A FORTNIGHT ago I was at Orange airport and noticed that the secure car park there had an extensive roof covered with solar panels shading the cars and generating electricity.

