PERTHVILLE Public School has conquered the Western zone, now it's eyeing the entire state.
Up against last year's finalists Wellington Public School, Perthville were crowned Western girls cricket knockout champions and have now booked a place in the NSWPSSA quarter finals.
It's a fantastic achievement for the school, considering its size compared to other schools in the region, but after performing so well for a second consecutive year, assistant principal Kurt Dickson was thrilled.
"We've got 125 kids at the school and 90 per cent of the girls we have in year 5 and 6 are in this team, as well as a couple of year 4 girls," he said.
"Without a huge pool to pull from, it's just phenomenal that the girls have achieved this.
"In terms of the Western region, there was probably 15-16 schools that challenged for this year, so I think it's a big achievement for a school our size and a big achievement for any school."
En route to the Western final, Perthville knocked off Orange, Millthorpe and Mudgee Public School.
In the final, Wellington batted first and scored 4-81 off 25 overs, before Perthville lost only two wickets in the a chase that lasted only 16 overs.
Charlotte Shoemark, who is the only Perthville cricketer to be playing regularly with a club on Saturday, was the star player.
Dickson said she'd only been dismissed once in the past two seasons representing her school, out for 37 in last year's final against Wellington, three runs short before she would've been required to retire.
"That's a really good achievement for but there are a number of girls that are really good in that team," he said.
Perthville will now head to Mudgee on Monday, November 13, to play North West champions Gunnedah South Public School.
The winner of that contest will book a semi-final spot against Hunter champion Eleebana Public School and North Coast champion Narranga Public School.
The two semi-finals and final will be held at Bathurst on Tuesday, November 21.
