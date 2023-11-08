Construction of a multi-million dollar greyhound track in Orange could begin as soon as mid-next year.
That's according to the NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers (GBOTA), which is behind the planned development.
On Tuesday night it emerged sale of the now-abandoned Highlands Paceway off Bathurst Road has been agreed to in principle for an undisclosed sum.
"It's very exciting, particularly for the participants in the Central West who haven't had a track there for nearly a year," GBOTA CEO Daniel Weisman told the Central Western Daily.
"We're hoping once we finalise the deal to get the DA in place to start building as soon as possible ... hopefully maybe mid-next year."
He reports the facility will include a function centre, sporting fields, a vet, Restaurant, café and visitor parking.
"We know that when we build a new track it increases the safety for greyhounds ... the welfare of the greyhound is the number one priority," Mr Weisman said.
"We know that greyhound racing brings at least $20 million [a year]. The race meetings are broadcast around the world so people will see Orange as well."
Cr Jeff Whitton was one of the earliest public backers of the greyhound plan.
"It's a pleasure to be involved in such an important outcome," he said on Wednesday.
"It's gratifying to be able to play a part along with the industry members in Orange, Orange Council, and Phil Donato to get an outcome that is going to bring joy to community members and generate revenue."
Councillor Glenn Floyd told the CWD the development plan is a big win for Orange.
"I am stoked to be part of bringing greyhound racing back to the area and cannot wait to see how the new Centre of Excellence and amenities will work to showcase the sport and Orange," he said.
The announcements appears to end a months-long battle with Bathurst, which has offered land on Mount Panorama for the development as recently as this week. It's unclear if lobbying will continue.
Construction costs are estimated at about $15 million. GBOTA says it "could" inject $20 million into the Orange economy each year. This figure has been disputed by opponents to the development.
The abandoned site off Bathurst Road was revealed as the preferred location in February. The former sports precinct on the Northern Distributor, a block adjacent to Orange Airport, and Towac Park were also explored.
"The priority will be the track itself and being the safest and best designed in the world. It will be built with the latest technology in regards to safety and welfare," then-CEO of GBOTA Allan Hilzinger told the CWD in March.
Concerns over ethics of dog racing, fairness of taking the track from Bathurst, and suitability of the trotting track - which has been previously earmarked for dirt bike riding - have been flagged.
"It's a dying industry, literally," former councillor Neil Jones told the CWD prior to the vote.
"This talk of a 'Centre of Excellence' is nonsense. It'll be a 'Centre of Excellence' for gambling and animal suffering .... That's the reality of the industry. It's awful, and we shouldn't be part of it."
The decision to hold council deliberations in a meeting closed to the public was also criticised by residents and some councillors, including Tony Mileto and Steve Peterson.
Greyhounds last raced in Orange in 2004 at Wade Park. Destruction of Kennerson Park in Bathurst last year due to flooding pushed GBOTA to search for a replacement in the Central West.
