A THREATENING snapchat has landed a 21-year-old on an 18-month community corrections order (CCO), after admitting to police she wanted to have the victim "bashed".
Jada Button, of Sydney Road, Bathurst, was charged by police for 'stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm'.
Button sent a snapchat to the victim on August 10, 2023, saying, "U wanna pull the [expletive] up or I'll pull you the [expletive] out sit there and make [person] so depressed legit u can't even make him happy u put and AVO on him that's not love ya [expletive]", court documents read.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The victim took screen shots of the message, blocked Button's account and contacted police, who then went to the victim's house and spoke with her.
According to court documents, Button attended Bathurst Police Station on August 18, 2023, and spoke to police.
When asked what she meant by the message sent to the victim via snapchat, Button said, "to have her bashed", court documents read.
Button faced Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis at Bathurst Local Court on November 1, 2023, where Button's solicitor told the court her client was dealing with some mental health conditions and wasn't receiving treatment at the time.
Further stating Button "felt quite overwhelmed at the time and couldn't regulate her emotions like she would have liked to."
Magistrate Ellis replied, telling the court Button was starting to have a few too many offences on her criminal record.
But noted "lot's of mistakes happen mostly before people are 25" and said she thinks Button "could benefit from mental health support".
Button, who was already on a 12-month community corrections order at the time of the offence, was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, and warned not to commit any further offences.
No action was taken on the breach of the earlier order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.