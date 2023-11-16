Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Court

Jada Button convicted in Bathurst Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated November 16 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 11:30am
A THREATENING snapchat has landed a 21-year-old on an 18-month community corrections order (CCO), after admitting to police she wanted to have the victim "bashed".

Local News

