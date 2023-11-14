We can help you find peace of mind when the stakes are highest

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Relationships Australia NSW is a not-for-profit organisation which helps build and support relationships that are safe, healthy and strong.
With over 70 years of experience, we offer judgement-free relationship support to people of all cultural backgrounds, family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations.
The Family Relationship Centre at Relationships Australia NSW provides valuable support for people needing help to manage their relationship breakdown.
This includes challenges and disputes in regards to post-separation parenting or property arrangements.
We provide support both in person and online, and no referrals are required. Government subsidies help ensure our services remain affordable.
CHANGES to family structure and dynamics, especially during separation or divorce, can be incredibly challenging for the individuals involved, for extended family members, and any children who may be affected.
We provide a range of services to help.
Parenting agreements
We can help you establish a child-focused written agreement that covers practical matters relating to your children, such as living arrangements, effective communication, child support, education, health care, holiday arrangements and more.
Property and financial agreements
We help you come to an agreement about how to divide up your shared property, finances and assets. We help you negotiate your own mutually acceptable agreements in regards to property, cash, assets and liabilities.
In addition, we can also help with:
OUR trained and trusted mediators stay neutral and treat all parties involved with respect.
We offer a safe and impartial space to help you make decisions for the future.
We offer flexible hourly pricing to suit all income levels, and generally resolve disputes faster than those taking the legal route.
Avoid costly legal battles in court and secure a more positive future for your family.
With 75 years of experience helping families going through difficult times, we can help you find peace of mind when the stakes are at their highest.
Ring us on 6333 8888 to make an appointment.
